Cloudy, but milder today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With cloudy skies this morning temps are much warmer than the past few mornings in the upper 20s and low 30s. With a warmer start we should be able to hit the 30s and 40s this afternoon making today the warmest day of the week. Clouds will be tough to get rid of today, so don’t expect to see much sun, but SE winds will gust close to 25mph helping temps out. A quick front will arrive overnight bringing a minor rain/snow chance to our area. Little to no impacts are expected from it. Temps will warm into the 30s on Saturday and well into the 40s by Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be the day to watch next week for a significant system bringing minor snow chances, but big changes in temperatures. By Christmas Eve and Day we could be seeing below zero wind chills area wide.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 41º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 25°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 39º.

