Cozy Christmas Coffee Bar

plus the recipe for Coffee Bean Cookies
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Zooms in from her home kitchen to share ideas for setting up a cozy Christmas morning coffee bar which has become very popular trend over the last few years. Plus she demos a recipe for something to add to the spread: Coffee Bean Cookies (see recipe below).

Watch the segment to get the coffee bar tips. Additionally, Chef Steph offers a stocking-stuffer gift idea (for adults) featuring a pre-packaged selection of high-quality whiskey products (in small bottles) produced locally by Mississippi River Distilling Company.

COFFEE BEAN COOKIES

• 1/2 tablespoon Instant espresso

• 1 tablespoon Hot water

• 1 Egg yolk

• 2/3 cup Powdered sugar

• 1/3 cup Butter, softened

• 1 cup Cake flour

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons Cocoa powder

• 1/4 teaspoon Salt

1. Preheat oven to 350°

2. In a small bowl whisk instant coffee and hot water. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, cream together butter and icing sugar. Add egg yolk and stir until combined. Add coffee and whisk until combined. Sift in flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder and salt. Stir until incorporated and dough is formed. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.

4. Scoop out 1 teaspoon of the dough and roll then using your palms, shape them gently into an oval. Arrange then on a baking tray lined with a parchment paper. Then, using a toothpick or a back of a knife press it gently along the diameter of the oval.

5. Freeze for 10 minutes or refrigerate for 30 minutes.

6. Bake for 12 minutes. Allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

