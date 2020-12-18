Advertisement

Davenport firefighters respond to overnight fire at apartment complex

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

The fire started at approximately 1:30 a.m. and was located at a three-story apartment building in the 2300 block of Emerald Drive.

Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the northwest corner of the building when they arrived. They were able to enter the apartment and quickly extinguish the fire.

Residents on the upper floors of the complex were evacuated due to light smoke conditions.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire was located has been displaced. All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department says the cause of the fire appears to be a cooking fire.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

