Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport

Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation.

About a half-dozen squad cars are investigating a vehicle parked in a basketball court of LeClaire Heights Park on the intersection of E. 10th St. and Sylvan Ave. Police say the last-known whereabouts of the suspect is on foot going southbound on Sylvan Ave. carrying a garbage bag. Police believe they may also have a firearm but are still looking for shell casings.

A portion of 10th St. is currently blocked off due to the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation and TV6 will keep you updated on any further developments.

