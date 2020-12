DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help locating the driver of a vehicle involved in an alleged hit and run incident that occurred on December 4.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:06 a.m. on Kremer Park Drive.

The vehicle has damage to the front end.

Information can be submitted at www.CityofDubuque.org/ID4D.

Dubuque police are continuing to investigate a hit and run incident that occurred on December 4. (Dubuque police)

