Galesburg police searching for man wanted out of Knox County

Police say Jonathan Ostrander, 34, is wanted for petition to revoke probation.
Police say Jonathan Ostrander, 34, is wanted for petition to revoke probation.(Galesburg Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a man wanted out of Knox County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

