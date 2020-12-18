Galesburg police searching for man wanted out of Knox County

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a man wanted out of Knox County.

Police say Jonathan Ostrander, 34, is wanted for petition to revoke probation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

