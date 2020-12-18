Advertisement

Give the Gift of Meals this Holiday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

No matter where your Christmas shopping takes you this year, it’s so very important to remember charities and non-profits like River Bend Foodbank this holiday season. 2020 has been so difficult because of lost employment and income leading to higher levels of food insecurity since the Great Recession. Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, is the segment guest on PSL. He said that the aftermath of the spring-season COVID lockdowns resulted in a 50% increase in need for food. People who have never relied on non-profits or food banks are lined up because they need to feed their families.

River Bend Foodbank collects wholesome donations of food for distribution to more than 300 charitable community organizations that support the hungry in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The scope is huge---partnering with schools, senior groups, etc.

If you’d like to support River Bend Foodbank with your monetary contribution, food donation, or your time, all are welcomed. But please note, as was discussed in the interview, monetary donations go farther than food donations (which are always WELCOME, too!) because it helps them defer the costs of picking up perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste.

And if you or a loved one is hungry, please let Riverbend Food Bank help! Here is a direct link TO FIND FOOD.

River Bend Foodbank / 4010 Kimmel Drive / Davenport, Iowa / Office: 563-345-6490 / administration@riverbendfoodbank.org

