Henry County man facing domestic assault charges

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing domestic assault charges, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a physical altercation taking place in the 2400 grid of Brandon Lane.

After investigating the incident, deputies arrested Derek Brake, 21, for domestic abuse assault (impending air or blood flow), a Class D felony, and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a series misdemeanor.

TV6 followed up with the sheriff’s office who said, “I believe both victims are okay.”

Brake had initial appearance with a Magistrate Judge on the following morning and was held on $5,000 bond.

