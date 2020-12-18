Advertisement

Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Arrests have been made the same day that it was discovered that a man in East Moline was killed in his home.

On Friday, with assistance from the Davenport Police Department, Kerry Clark, 60, and Precious N Sims, 21, have been taken into custody by the East Moline Police Department. Clark and Sims were initially arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, however, after further questioning, it was determined that the pair was responsible for the death of East Moline resident Rodney Griffin, 64, who was found unresponsive in his home with multiple stab wounds.

The two are now charged with first-degree murder, along with the charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, with bond set at $1.5 million.

The area of 9th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline were blocked off due to police presence in the area.

9th Ave. and Avenue of the Cities was blocked off earlier to investigate the crime scene.
9th Ave. and Avenue of the Cities was blocked off earlier to investigate the crime scene.(kwqc)

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Winter Solstice 2020
Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Davenport's "Santa mailman" sees increase in holiday deliveries amid pandemic
Davenport’s “Santa mailman” sees busy holiday delivery season amid pandemic