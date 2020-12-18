Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Arrests have been made the same day that it was discovered that a man in East Moline was killed in his home.

On Friday, with assistance from the Davenport Police Department, Kerry Clark, 60, and Precious N Sims, 21, have been taken into custody by the East Moline Police Department. Clark and Sims were initially arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, however, after further questioning, it was determined that the pair was responsible for the death of East Moline resident Rodney Griffin, 64, who was found unresponsive in his home with multiple stab wounds.

The two are now charged with first-degree murder, along with the charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, with bond set at $1.5 million.

The area of 9th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline were blocked off due to police presence in the area.

9th Ave. and Avenue of the Cities was blocked off earlier to investigate the crime scene. (kwqc)

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.