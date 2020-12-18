How to Make Hot Cocoa Bombs

Kewanee, Ill. (KWQC) -

Hot cocoa bombs are all the rage this season. Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Zooms in from her home kitchen to demo and explain how to make these deliciously fun, whimsical, and surprising treat. Made from a thin shell of chocolate that easily melts when dropped in hot milk, hot chocolate bombs are candies stuffed with cocoa mix and other goodies (like marshmallows, peppermint pieces, liqueur, espresso, or whatever you like!) to create an instant cup of everyone’s favorite winter beverage. They’re available for purchase from some retailers, but you can also make these tasty treats at home.

Godke says you need good melting chocolate, silicone molds, and hot cocoa powder and other filling ingredients. You can customize them with your favorite blend of chocolates, cocoa mixes, and toppings to create a unique treat for the holidays or easy homemade gifts. Watch the segment to appreciate all of her details about how to make the bombs---but it isn’t difficult!

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

