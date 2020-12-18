Illinois releases latest COVID-19 numbers; death toll surpasses 15k

Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced new cases and announced the state’s total deaths due to the virus has surpassed 15,000.

On Friday 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases were announced as well as 181 additional deaths.

The department of public health is reporting a total of 886,805 cases and 15,015 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be addressing the state at 2:30 p.m. TV6 will provide a livestream to that and you can view that in the video player below or on our TV6 news app.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,292 specimens for a total 12,259,595. As of last night, 4,690 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,023 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 8.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 9.7%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

