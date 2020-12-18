Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa announced on Friday head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19.

The university reports Ferentz is asymptomatic and will remain home until December 27.

Ferentz reportedly tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test on Thursday morning. The diagnosis was confirmed by a PCR test.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,” said Ferentz. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

The team has been off all week because of the cancelation of the game with Michigan earlier this week. The game was canceled due to a high number of positive tests in the Michigan football program.

The Hawkeyes will learn its bowl invitation Sunday afternoon.

