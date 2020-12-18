Advertisement

Iowa officials report no additional COVID-19 deaths, more cases over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,905 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 264,115 cases and 3,451 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,305,950 have been tested and 208,681 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 701 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. Of those patients, 96 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 136 were in the intensive care unit and 80 were on ventilators.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.5% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.4%.

