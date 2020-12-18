New Way to Stay In Touch with Senior Loved Ones

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

One of the most difficult aspects of the COVID pandemic has been the impact on those living in long term health care facilities. Most residents have been unable to have in-person contact with family and friends for a very long time now. Thankfully, technology has helped. And there is an exciting new technology platform that will assist in this endeavor that’s been unveiled at Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport.

Meredith Mercer of Senior Star and Tina Chapin, a daughter of a resident, both join the conversation about the new communication platform called Sagely that improves the lives of residents through improved connections and communication. Sagely is focused on keeping our elders happy, healthy, connected and independent through an app. This is a way for family to totally stay in the loop of what’s going on with their loved ones. Chapin stated with enthusiasm that the Sagely app has provided a wonderful peace of mind.

Watch the segment to get all the details about live at Senior Star featuring this exciting new addition to the service amenities.

Senior Star at Elmore Place / 4500 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / Phone: 563-214-0148