Over $1.4M in federal funds to go toward repairing Sunset Marina in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced the Rock Island marina will receive a total of $1,422,283 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funding will be used to address damage to the Sunset Marina caused by severe storms and flooding to ensure it is safe for the public.

“This federal investment is key to moving this project forward to rebuild following severe weather and ensure it remains strong for years to come,” Congresswoman Bustos said.

Officials say the project will restore the structure to “pre-disaster design.” It will also be upgraded to prevent future damages.

“The City of Rock Island and F3 Marina are excited to receive this grant award that will offer Sunset Marina a great opportunity to revitalize the property and to better serve our boaters for years to come,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. “These repairs will add to the already beautiful view the marina property has to offer.”

