Police: Davenport felon robbed man, fired gun at him

Elijawhon Semaj Litt, 28, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree...
Elijawhon Semaj Litt, 28, of Davenport.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police on Thursday arrested a man they say robbed a man and fired several rounds at him earlier this month.

Elijawhon Semaj Litt, 28, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony.

Davenport police responded around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 3 to Locust Street and Esplanade Avenue for multiple reports of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Litt pointed a gun at a man and demanded his possessions. The man complied, and Litt fired several rounds at him, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Litt intentionally fired a .40-caliber handgun no less than eight times at the man. Police said in the affidavit the shooting happened in the 1700 block of College Avenue.

According to the affidavit, the man suffered a small, indiscernible injury to his right calf during the incident. Two uninvolved vehicles also were struck.

According to the affidavit, Litt has a 2016 conviction in Scott County for possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Bond was set Friday at $25,000 cash-only on the robbery charge and $10,000 cash or surety on the remaining charges. He has a preliminary hearing Wednesday, court records show

