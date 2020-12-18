Retailers see boost in online sales

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

Online shopping sales have reached record highs this year amid the pandemic. Major online retailers like Amazon have had to gear up to respond to the holiday rush.

Amazon says they hired over two hundred thousand part-time employees and an additional one hundred thousand seasonal associates.

While the online retailer has been busy shipping out orders, one small business says they have gotten orders out on time despite busy post offices.

“With COVID affecting the number of people able to be at post offices, I do ship things out through USPS and I know there’s limited number of staff so for things to be getting out on time locally, it’s great,” says Red Barn Boutique owner, Ashley Davis.

Many small shops have been struggling with the pandemic and hope the last minute holiday shopping season will bring some financial relief.

“That’s why it’s so important to shop local this particular year is because it’s been a difficult year for families. Some people, this is all they are relying on,” says Davis. “People still buy things and they still support us and that’s just really meant so much to me as a business owner.”

