Road closures to take place in Galesburg next week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - There will be a couple road closures in Galesburg next week.

A road closure will take place in Galesburg on Monday, Dec. 21. Brandt Construction will be closing South Seminary Street at Brooks Street beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23 for watermain construction.

Additionally, the Galesburg Street Department will be closing 4th Street, between Seminary and Cedar Street, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for maintenance of the bridge.

Both of these closures are weather permitting.

