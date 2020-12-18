Scott County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about arrest warrant phone scams

SCOTT Co.,, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about arrest warrant phone scams.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have received multiple reports of this type of phone scam.

Deputies shared a post on Facebook about the most recent scam.

“This time a number of registered sex offenders are being targeted and threatened by arrest over the phone if they don’t provide money (gift cards) requested,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Their information is being located on public websites which allows the scammers to access information easily.”

Deputies want to remind people that these scams are not just isolated to sex offenders.

The sheriff’s office says no law enforcement will ever request money from you.

