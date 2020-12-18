“Snow Globe” Virtual Choir by Rock Island/Milan Schools

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s been a bummer of a year for kids in the performing arts (and for all students in general, of course). But these kids overcame all the COVID rules and created something joyous and entertaining (while staying safe) during the Christmas season!

Scott Voigt, Director of Choirs for Rock Island/Milan School District #41 joins PSL to describe the wonderful creative process behind the making of “Snow Globe” as performed by the school choir while maintaining COVID mitigation protocol. Check out the segment to learn the story and watch the entire video!

