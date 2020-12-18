Advertisement

“Snow Globe” Virtual Choir by Rock Island/Milan Schools

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s been a bummer of a year for kids in the performing arts (and for all students in general, of course). But these kids overcame all the COVID rules and created something joyous and entertaining (while staying safe) during the Christmas season!

Scott Voigt, Director of Choirs for Rock Island/Milan School District #41 joins PSL to describe the wonderful creative process behind the making of “Snow Globe” as performed by the school choir while maintaining COVID mitigation protocol. Check out the segment to learn the story and watch the entire video!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Winter Solstice 2020
Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Davenport's "Santa mailman" sees increase in holiday deliveries amid pandemic
Davenport’s “Santa mailman” sees busy holiday delivery season amid pandemic