The totals are in - Crazy snow in the Northeast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was anticipated that the yesterday’s Nor’easter could produce in excess of 2 feet of snow. Well, that happened! 3 and a half feet of snow fell in a swath from north central Pennsylvania to south central and southeast New York state.

NE Heavy Snow Reports (National Weather Service)

Binghamton , NY scored 41 inches of snow and surrounding burgs got up to 42 inches of fresh powder - great for skiing and plow companies, not so great for the morning commute. By the way, a “Nor’easter” gets it’s name from the strong northeast winds that blow through the New England states as the parent low pressure system works it’s way into the region from the south and west. Those winds can really roar as they hit the coast and head inland after gaining speed over the open waters. The strength of early Winter Nor’Easters is complimented by warm water from the Gulf Stream moving up the east coast and early season chunks of arctic air moving in from Canada. They all combine to produce powerful storms that can cripple the Northeast corridor. This one sure didn’t disappoint, in that regard! 40 plus inches of snow will do that to a city or two!

