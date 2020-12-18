Advertisement

The totals are in - Crazy snow in the Northeast

Some areas got 42 inches of snow - A White Christmas for sure!!!
Bullseye of greatest snow totals for PA & NY
Bullseye of greatest snow totals for PA & NY(National Weather Service)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was anticipated that the yesterday’s Nor’easter could produce in excess of 2 feet of snow. Well, that happened! 3 and a half feet of snow fell in a swath from north central Pennsylvania to south central and southeast New York state.

NE Heavy Snow Reports
NE Heavy Snow Reports(National Weather Service)

Binghamton , NY scored 41 inches of snow and surrounding burgs got up to 42 inches of fresh powder - great for skiing and plow companies, not so great for the morning commute. By the way, a “Nor’easter” gets it’s name from the strong northeast winds that blow through the New England states as the parent low pressure system works it’s way into the region from the south and west. Those winds can really roar as they hit the coast and head inland after gaining speed over the open waters. The strength of early Winter Nor’Easters is complimented by warm water from the Gulf Stream moving up the east coast and early season chunks of arctic air moving in from Canada. They all combine to produce powerful storms that can cripple the Northeast corridor. This one sure didn’t disappoint, in that regard! 40 plus inches of snow will do that to a city or two!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Winter Solstice 2020
Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Davenport's "Santa mailman" sees increase in holiday deliveries amid pandemic
Davenport’s “Santa mailman” sees busy holiday delivery season amid pandemic