Three deaths, new cases of COVID announced in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Sixty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Friday.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced three additional deaths and 60 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths, two women in their 90′s and one woman in her 80′s, all who were in long-term care facilities, bring the county’s total of deaths to 210.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these three residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

There are currently 56 patients in the hospital with the virus.

The new cases are:

· 3 women in their 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 7 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 7 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 2 girl infants 1 or younger

· 3 men in their 90s

· 4 men in their 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 5 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

