Advertisement

Toys for Tots begins distributing toys in the Quad Cities

Toys for Tots started distributing toys in the Quad Cities on Friday.
Toys for Tots started distributing toys in the Quad Cities on Friday.(Toys for Tots Quad Cities)
By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Toys for Tots is now distributing toys to families in the Quad Cities.

About 3,100 families are expected to pick up toys over the three-day distribution starting Friday and ending Sunday.

The distribution is being held as a drive-through pick up this year due to the pandemic.

The drive-through will be located under the I-74 Bridge at 1 Montgomery Drive in Moline. Anyone picking up toys is asked to follow the signs posted as they drive up the road. You will be directed to a parking spot to confirm documentation. Masks will be required during this process. There may be long wait times.

You’re asked to have your receipt if you registered at the malls or your email confirmation and control number ready. Anyone who ordered online will need to provide proper documentation. If you misplaced your receipt, you can still pick up toys as long as you have your Photo ID ready.

After you have received your bag you will be directed out of the parking lot.

Drive-through schedule:

  • Friday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Winter Solstice 2020
Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Davenport's "Santa mailman" sees increase in holiday deliveries amid pandemic
Davenport’s “Santa mailman” sees busy holiday delivery season amid pandemic