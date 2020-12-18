Toys for Tots begins distributing toys in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Toys for Tots is now distributing toys to families in the Quad Cities.

About 3,100 families are expected to pick up toys over the three-day distribution starting Friday and ending Sunday.

The distribution is being held as a drive-through pick up this year due to the pandemic.

The drive-through will be located under the I-74 Bridge at 1 Montgomery Drive in Moline. Anyone picking up toys is asked to follow the signs posted as they drive up the road. You will be directed to a parking spot to confirm documentation. Masks will be required during this process. There may be long wait times.

You’re asked to have your receipt if you registered at the malls or your email confirmation and control number ready. Anyone who ordered online will need to provide proper documentation. If you misplaced your receipt, you can still pick up toys as long as you have your Photo ID ready.

After you have received your bag you will be directed out of the parking lot.

Drive-through schedule:

Friday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

