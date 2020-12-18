Turning much colder ahead of Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just the thing White Christmas wishers are wanting to hear, well maybe. A strong front will arrive on Wednesday bringing a major shift into a cooler than normal pattern for Christmas Eve and Day. This front will be active with both rain and snow, but there are still questions as to where it will set up. This far out, there is no certainty, but this will likely be the system to watch for a White Christmas (1″ of snow on the ground at 6AM Christmas Day). Historically speaking the QC has about 40% chance of having a White Christmas on any given year. Whether we get snow or not, it’s going to be cold. Lows in the single digits and wind chills will be at or below zero.

30%-50% across the TV6 viewing area (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.