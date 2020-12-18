Advertisement

United Way Quad Cities looking for tax-preparing volunteers

Officials with United Way Quad Cities are looking for qualified volunteers to help out their neighbors when preparing their taxes.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with United Way Quad Cities are looking for qualified volunteers to help out their neighbors when preparing their taxes. This would be from January 26 to April 15 through the nonprofit’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program provides free income tax-preparation services to individuals and households with an annual income of $57,000 or less.

“The coming tax season is likely to be the busiest year yet for the VITA program,” President and CEO of United Way, Rene Gellerman said. “And compared to the demand, we are facing a relative shortage of volunteers.”

Over the last two years volunteers have completed nearly 10,000 free tax returns. Officials say this has helped them bring over $9 million back to Quad City families during that time.

“For the many local families who have lost income and a sense of security as a result of COVID19, as well as the 1-in-3 Quad Citizens who struggle to pay for their basic needs, assistance through free tax preparation is a necessity,” Gellerman said.

Most filers helped through VITA received a tax return, averaging $1,500 per family. This money is often spent locally to boost the Quad-Cities economy.

“Over the course of the program’s 12 years, local volunteers have consistently shown up to deliver this much-needed service to directly improve the financial well-being of our community and strengthen the building blocks of opportunity,” Gellerman said.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER:

  • Volunteers are needed to help prepare taxes and greet filers beginning Jan. 26 across ten locations throughout the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities.
  • Volunteers do not need previous experience and must be at least 18. Interested volunteers can learn more during one of two information sessions held via Zoom, Jan. 5, noon-1 p.m., or Jan. 7, 7-8 p.m.
  • Training is required for all volunteers and will be held via Zoom during four consecutive days of two-hour sessions, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 11-14.
  • Drop-off sites will be available for tax filers. All volunteers and sites will be required to exercise COVID-19 protocol for safety.
  • To volunteer or learn more, contact Melissa Gesing at melissa@unitedwayqc.org.
  • More information on United Way’s free income tax-preparation services, as well as details on how to schedule an appointment will be made available in January 2021 on www.unitedwayqc.org.

The Quad Cities VITA Coalition is led by United Way Quad Cities, in collaboration with AARP of Western Illinois and AARP of Eastern Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

