Whiteside Co. officials announce new death, new cases due to virus

On Friday health officials in Whiteside County announced one additional death and 30 new cases of COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday health officials in Whiteside County announced one additional death and 30 new cases of COVID-19.

The death, a person in their 90′s, now brings the county’s total to 111 deaths due to the virus.

The new cases bring the the county’s total to 4,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

  • Five people under the age of 20
  • One person in their 20′s
  • Six people in their 30′s
  • Four people in their 40′s
  • Six people in their 50′s
  • One person in their 60′s
  • One person in their 70′s
  • Six people over the age of 80

On Friday health officials in the state of Illinois announced 7,300+ new cases of COVID-19.

County residents can visit this link for more information.

