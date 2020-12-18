Whiteside Co. officials announce new death, new cases due to virus

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday health officials in Whiteside County announced one additional death and 30 new cases of COVID-19.

The death, a person in their 90′s, now brings the county’s total to 111 deaths due to the virus.

The new cases bring the the county’s total to 4,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

Five people under the age of 20

One person in their 20′s

Six people in their 30′s

Four people in their 40′s

Six people in their 50′s

One person in their 60′s

One person in their 70′s

Six people over the age of 80

On Friday health officials in the state of Illinois announced 7,300+ new cases of COVID-19.

County residents can visit this link for more information.

