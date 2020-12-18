Whiteside Co. officials announce new death, new cases due to virus
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday health officials in Whiteside County announced one additional death and 30 new cases of COVID-19.
The death, a person in their 90′s, now brings the county’s total to 111 deaths due to the virus.
The new cases bring the the county’s total to 4,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases:
- Five people under the age of 20
- One person in their 20′s
- Six people in their 30′s
- Four people in their 40′s
- Six people in their 50′s
- One person in their 60′s
- One person in their 70′s
- Six people over the age of 80
On Friday health officials in the state of Illinois announced 7,300+ new cases of COVID-19.
County residents can visit this link for more information.
