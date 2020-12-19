Advertisement

Clearing skies overnight

Big Changes Ahead By Midweek
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Expect cloudier skies until later this evening. A cooler morning is ahead and fog will remain through much of the area by morning. There will be more sunshine for Sunday, so temperatures will be able to warm well into the 30s and low 40s. By Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be warmer near the mid-40s, so those days will be the best to get the extra shopping done. There will be a system Wednesday that will need to be watched for the chance to bring rain and snow to the area. One thing with this system will do is bring cooler air and by Christmas Eve highs will only be reaching the 20s.

TONIGHT:  Fog, cooler. Low: 24°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny. High: 41. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance for flurries overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: SW/W 5-10 mph.

