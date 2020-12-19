Advertisement

Davenport’s “Santa mailman” sees busy holiday delivery season amid pandemic

By Marci Clark
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Each day from sun up to sundown, you’ll find mail carriers like Mark Johnson delivering truckloads of packages.

Johnson has been delivering for almost 27 years. With so many people ordering presents online this year, he says he’s been extremely busy.

“I’d say it’s almost triple the packages,” says Johnson. “Every time you go out and pull up, plenty of packages.”

Johnson has been working from six o’clock in the morning to eight-thirty at night seven days a week during what the United States Postal Service says is “a historic record of mail and package volume this holiday season.”

“When you come into work and you see all the packages and you have to go deliver them, you are working extra but it doesn’t really bother me at all. It’s my favorite time of year,” Johnson says.

That’s because he also works as a part-time Santa Claus on the side. Now he’s working hard undercover to get presents under the tree just in time for the holidays.

“When you walk up and give a package and you see the kids running around and they are excited, it just warms your heart up a bit,” he says.

What he really loves about his job is the people he meets along the way.

“I love meeting people. I love the excitement of people seeing you walk up with a parcel and them thanking you. It makes you feel appreciated,” Johnson says.

December 18 is the last day to send first-class packages through the postal service for delivery by Christmas Day. December 19 is the deadline for priority mail.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Winter Solstice 2020
Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!