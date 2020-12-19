Advertisement

Illinois reports 7,562 new Coronavirus cases, 108 additional deaths Saturday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. - Illinois health officials reported 7,562 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 108 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois now has 894,367 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus during the pandemic, and will likely cross the 900,000 cases threshold on Sunday.

The 108 additional fatalities on Saturday bring the state to 15,123 deaths as a result of the pandemic, with another 1,203 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities, according to IDPH data.

For the 11th time in the last 12 days, more than 90,000 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with 96,851 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In all, 12,356,446 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers continue to decline on Saturday, with 4,624 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus. Of those patients, 1,000 are currently in intensive care units, with 562 of those patients currently on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Clark and Precious Sims are being charged with first degree murder and possession of a...
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report no additional COVID-19 deaths, more cases over 24 hours

Latest News

Sunshine returns to the weather picture today, with highs in the 30's to 40 degrees.
Your First Alert Forecast
Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Community fridge opens in Davenport
Community fridge opens in Davenport
A Burlington assisted living home provided holiday cheer with Santa photos for their residents.
Socially Distanced Santa photos at Bickford Assisted Living