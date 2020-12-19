Iowa officials report no additional COVID-19 deaths, more cases over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:15 a.m. Friday and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 265,986 cases and 3,451 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,311,808 have been tested and 212,384 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 679 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 95 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 140 were in the intensive care unit and 77 were on ventilators.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.3% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.1%.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.