Advertisement

Iowa officials report no additional COVID-19 deaths, more cases over 24 hours

Officials also reported 679 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:15 a.m. Friday and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 265,986 cases and 3,451 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,311,808 have been tested and 212,384 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 679 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 95 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 140 were in the intensive care unit and 77 were on ventilators.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.3% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.1%.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Clark and Precious Sims are being charged with first degree murder and possession of a...
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing

Latest News

Handcuffs on desk
Davenport man arrested in QC Mart shooting
Sunshine returns to the weather picture today, with highs in the 30's to 40 degrees.
Your First Alert Forecast
Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Community fridge opens in Davenport
Community fridge opens in Davenport