Advertisement

Lingering Clouds This Afternoon

Big Changes Ahead By Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We’ll start the weekend with some cloud cover overhead, along with cool temperatures. Highs should range from the middle 30′s to near the 40 degree mark. Look for partial clearing taking place overnight followed by cool sunshine and scattered clouds for your Sunday, and highs reaching the 30′s. Expect relatively quiet and uneventful through Tuesday with sunshine, a few clouds and highs getting back into the 30′s and 40′s. Wednesday will be a day that bears watching as a storm system moves through, bringing a chance for some rain and snow to the region, and some much colder air.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and cool temperatures. High: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, then partial clearing and cold overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 41. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Kerry Clark and Precious Sims are being charged with first degree murder and possession of a...
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report no additional COVID-19 deaths, more cases over 24 hours

Latest News

Sunshine returns to the weather picture today, with highs in the 30's to 40 degrees.
Sunshine Returns For Your Sunday
Sunshine returns to the weather picture today, with highs in the 30's to 40 degrees.
Your First Alert Forecast
More sun Sunday
Clearing skies overnight
More sun Sunday
Sunnier Sunday
Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Clearing skies overnight