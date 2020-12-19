Advertisement

Lingering Clouds Today

Big Changes Ahead By Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We’ll start the weekend with some cloud cover overhead, along with cool temperatures. Highs should range from the middle 30′s to near the 40 degree mark. Look for partial clearing taking place overnight followed by cool sunshine and scattered clouds for your Sunday, and highs reaching the 30′s. Expect relatively quiet and uneventful through Tuesday with sunshine, a few clouds and highs getting back into the 30′s and 40′s. Wednesday will be a day that bears watching as a storm system moves through, bringing a chance for some rain and snow to the region, and some much colder air.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and cool. High: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and cold. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 41. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

