Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!

Well, it might just be one more way of looking at 2020 getting closer to being OVER, but on Monday morning at 4:02 a.m.

the Winter Solstice will occur, meaning Winter will officially begin. The solstice is the moment when direct sunlight hits the Tropic Of Capricorn, or 23.5° south latitude. It’s the day that offers the LEAST amount of daylight in the northern hemisphere and is the farthest south on the face of the planet that direct sunlight shines. And, in the early evening, the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will take place.

This is when the two planets will appear to align in a way that their combined brightness will make them appear as one very bright celestial body. Of course, they won’t be close together at all. But it’s something that only happens every 20 years, and only every 400 to 800 years do they get so close to form what has been called the Christmas Star because it happens so close to the holiday. If skies are clear in the evening on the 21st make sure to take a look on the southwestern horizon for this incredible event.

