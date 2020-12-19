Advertisement

Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Miller’s military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. The top U.S. military officer has held an unannounced meeting with Taliban peace negotiators to push for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Robert Burns)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and NATO officials in Afghanistan say five rockets have been fired at a major U.S. base. There are no casualties reported.

A spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province says the rockets hit Bagram Airfield. She says 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
South Carolina family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
The CDC meets Saturday to discuss FDA's emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine, as...
FDA authorizes second vaccine as US suffers deadliest week
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned...
Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors