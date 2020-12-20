Community fridge opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport residents opened a “community fridge” in the back parking lot of the Roosevelt Center in West Davenport.

“The community fridge is literally a fridge put into the community that has some need for access to fresh foods on a regular basis. Anyone can bring donations down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and anyone who needs them can take them,” says co-organizer, Elizabeth VanCamp.

The fridge, named, “The Minnie Fridge,” off of Minnie Avenue is run by the community for the community.

“We definitely need it here with 12% of adults and 16% of our kids experiencing food insecurity on a regular basis and so I thought this won’t solve food insecurity but it will make a small dent in it in the west end of Davenport,” says VanCamp.

The fridge is running off of cash donations to get started but VanCamp is hoping the community will provide consistent donations to help their neighbors in need.

“There is no organization running this. No one is checking to see if you are eligible or if you deserve to come get the food. This is just for our community from fellow community members,” Vancamp says.

The fridge is on the backside of the Roosevelt Center on Minnie Avenue. It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to donate to help buy groceries for the fridge, you can venmo @theminnniefridge.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.