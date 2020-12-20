Advertisement

Davenport man arrested in QC Mart shooting

A man suspected to be involved in a shooting at a Quad City Convenient store is behind bars.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man suspected to be involved in a shooting at a Quad City Convenient store is behind bars.

Davenport Police arrested Caleb Heath, 22, of Davenport Friday evening. Heath is accused of taking part in a shooting outside of QC Mart back in October

Officials said Health allegedly fired multiple shots at a Chevrolet Trailblazer and a person standing near the vehicle. He’s charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm with intent to injure.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 29th.

