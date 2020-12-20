Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Jillian Terry. She was reportedly last seen in the early morning hours on Monday, December 14th in the 400 block of Brady Street.

Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. Those who know Terry say she left a note saying she contacted an old friend, but they’re unaware of who.

If anyone has seen Terry or knows where she may be, you’re asked to contact Davenport Police.

