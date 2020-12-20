Advertisement

Illinois passes another COVID-19 milestone, with 900,000 cases of Coronavirus since pandemic began

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. - The state of Illinois hit another coronavirus milestone on Sunday, as the state has now reported more than 900,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year.

According to health officials, 6,003 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 900,370 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state also reported 79 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,202. Another 1,205 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 78,079 tests were performed, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 12,434,525, according to IDPH data.

The state’s hospitalization rates declined sharply on Sunday, with 4,389 patients currently hospitalized statewide because of the virus. Of those patients, 991 are currently in intensive care units, while 546 are on ventilators, officials say.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Caleb Heath, 22, of Davenport
Davenport man arrested in QC Mart shooting

Latest News

Muscatine first responders raise money in "Battle of the Badges"
Muscatine first responders compete to raise money in “Battle of the Badges”
Muscatine first responders raise money in "Battle of the Badges"
Muscatine first responders raise money in "Battle of the Badges"
Muscatine man lives in Salvation Army kettle
Muscatine’s “man in the can” sleeps in giant Salvation Army kettle to raise money
Pictured below along with Jax are Erie Fire personnel Nathan Schnitzler, Tod McCullough, and...
Erie boy gets a certificate of bravery after quickly responding to a machinery accident
Muscatine man lives in Salvation Army kettle
Muscatine man lives in Salvation Army kettle