Iowa officials report 100+ additional COVID-19 deaths, more cases over 24 hours

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.1%
(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,158 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 138 additional deaths between 10:15 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. In the previous 48 hours, no deaths had been reported.

That brings the statewide total to 267,144 cases and 3,589 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,315,996 have been tested and 213,643 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 639 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Of those patients, 93 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 149 were in the intensive care unit and 79 were on ventilators.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.1% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.2%.

