Advertisement

Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of eight rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured.

The U.S. Embassy says there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

It says the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Caleb Heath, 22, of Davenport
Davenport man arrested in QC Mart shooting

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine Monday as Trump remains on sidelines
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, A COVID-19 testing site at McCoy Stadium sits empty...
With winter at hand, the virus whips up winds of uncertainty
Despite the arrival of a second vaccine, the pandemic still poses a serious threat throughout...
New COVID vaccine arrives as officials fear surge
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill; Votes expected Monday
Congress and the White House have reached an agreement on a relief package.
$900B COVID relief bill