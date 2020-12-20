Sunshine Returns For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Look for a sunny Sunday ahead, with high temperatures in the 30′s to lower 40′s. A clipper type system will sweep through the region overnight, producing light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles (mainly north), with little or minor accumulation expected. Conditions will clear out a bit to start the week, with sunshine, scattered clouds and highs in the lower to middle 40′s for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as our next storm system arrives, bringing a chance for rain and snow changing to all snow by Wednesday evening. Possible accumulations are still to be determined, but we do know that cold air behind that system will plunge temperatures into the teens and 20′s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day—some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 38°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with light snow showers or flurries possible late, mainly north. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 43°.

