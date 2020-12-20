Advertisement

Sunshine Returns For Your Sunday

Rain & Snow Chances Tonight And Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We’ll keep some of those clouds in the outlook for your Sunday, but temperatures will remain at or above normal across the region. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30′s to lower 40′s. A clipper type system will sweep through the region overnight, producing light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles (mainly north), with little accumulation expected. Conditions will clear out a bit to start the week, with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 40′s for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as our next storm system arrives, followed by a chance for rain and snow changing to all snow Wednesday evening. Possible accumulations are still to be determined, but we do know that cold air behind that system will plunge temperatures into the teens and 20′s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day—some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this season.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 38°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few flurries or sprinkles possible late, mainly north. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 43°.

