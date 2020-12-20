Thomson prisoner dies Friday night

THOMSON, Ill. (AP) - A 36-year-old inmate at the federal prison in the northwestern Illinois community of Thomson has died. Federal Bureau of Prisons officials say Patrick Bacon was found unresponsive in his cell around midnight Friday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Details on his death weren’t released. Sauk Valley Media reports Bacon had been in custody at Thomson prison since October. He was serving a 10-year sentence ordered in California for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, aiding and abetting and assault. His death is the fourth of its kind at Thomson this year.

