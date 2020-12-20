Advertisement

Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away

A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the intersection of 7th Street and 17h Avenue in East Moline on Saturday around 9 p.m.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the intersection of 7th Street and 17h Avenue in East Moline on Saturday around 9 p.m. Police say the suspected driver fled the scene, authorities are still searching for the suspect.

A TV6 crew on scene says there were two vehicles involved in the accident.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

