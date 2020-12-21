Mild, again, Tuesday and early Wednesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

The day Winter arrived has brought mild temperatures and strong winds to the QCA. Gusts around 40 mph will settle this evening and highs have been in the low

40s to low 50s, today! Another mild day for Tuesday as highs get well into the 40s, and later in the day wind gusts could head toward 20 mph. Wednesday brings

mild air in the morning but then major changes start taking place. The strong winds turn northwest with a cold front passing through the QCA and temps will start

to fall with winds that will gust over 30 mph. Wednesday also brings rain that will start turning to snow in the afternoon. The million-dollar question at this point

is where the snow will fall and how much, if any, will accumulate. Right now there is a chance for at least some light accumulations but those details will take

another day to work out. What will be most impactful will be the incoming cold air. For Christmas Eve highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits for

some areas. Christmas Day brings highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits, again. Wind chills both days will be as low as the single digits above AND below

zero. So, get ready for some true winter cold!

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 24°. WIND: NW 5-15

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD, AGAIN. 39°. WIND: S/SE 5-15/20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS AND RAIN. TURNING WINDY AND COLDER IN THE AFTERNOON WITH SNOW. HIGH: 48°

