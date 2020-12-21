Advertisement

Breezy and warmer today

Much cooler by Christmas Eve
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Windy and milder conditions are on tap for the first day of winter.  That’s right, winter began at 4:02AM.  Winds will gust close to 40 mph from the west this morning and early afternoon which will mix up the air and warm us into the mid 40s.  Milder than normal temps and dry conditions are likely ahead of an approaching arctic front on Wednesday.  Wednesday afternoon as the front arrives rain will likely set up along and east of the Mississippi and change over to snow Wednesday night just east of our area.  So, if you;re traveling ahead of Christmas, Wednesday will be the day to watch for some minor hiccups.  Arctic air will highlight our Christmas Eve and Day with highs in the low 20s, lows in the single digits and wind chills at or below zero.

TODAY: Windy and mild.  High: 46º.  Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy. Low: 25°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 43º.

Rain and snow chance tonight
Cooler by Christmas
