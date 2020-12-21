Advertisement

Christmas at Augustana Advent Calendar

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Augustana College has found a clever (and virtual) way to still provide its popular Christmas at Augustana performances, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The typically sold-out shows at Centennial Hall have been converted into a virtual Advent calendar, where the audience can open a new performance every day. It got underway on Dec. 1.

Jon Hurty, Director of Choral Activities at Augustana, joins PSL to talk about the behind-the-scenes of getting this all together and how the pandemic has affected musicians and performers in the arts community.

Three hundred student musicians are participating in performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and the Augustana Jazz Ensemble.

Each daily release features an ensemble performing a festive new work or a favorite from previous Christmas seasons.

Performances will be released daily through Dec. 24. No tickets are necessary, although donations are appreciated.

Here is the direct link to the performances via the Advent calendar!

