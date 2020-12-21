Driver pulled over for going 61 mph over speed limit in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are remining drivers to stay safe and to abide by the speed zones.

On Monday officials posted to Facebook saying they pulled over a driver for going 116 mph over the speed zone of 55 mph.

“With holiday travel occurring this week, we would like to ask everyone to slow down and travel safely,” officials said in the post.

Officials are asking drivers to “think of not only yourself” but for others who are on the road as well.

