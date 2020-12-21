Eggnog & Estate Planning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL to say that the sentimentality surrounding this season can be inspiring to finally tackle estate planning which would alleviate future burdens involving money matters on loved ones left behind.

