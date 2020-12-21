Erie boy gets a certificate of bravery after quickly responding to a machinery accident

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Erie Fire Department is recognizing Jax Kotlarsz with a “Certificate of Bravery” for his quick actions at an emergency, that may have helped save his grandfather’s life.

Fire officials say Jax and his grandfather were alone at his house when the grandfather got in a machinery accident. Officials go on to say because of Jax’s calm demeanor and quick call for help, the Erie Fire Department and an ambulance were able to free Jax’s grandfather from the equipment with only minor injuries.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department also awarded Jax with a “Junior Police Card.”

“A big thank you to Jax for being a hero that day!” say Erie firefighters.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.